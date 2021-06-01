Wisconsin weather: from freezing to scorching in less than one week

Yesterday's storms were strong and stayed just below severe criteria. While some storms dropped a lot of hailstones, the largest stones were dime to nickel sized which is just below the minimum of 1" diameter on the largest hailstones (about the size of a quarter). Hail and heavy rain wreaked havoc on some gardens and plants, but the damage was limited to that.

Alicia Knopps sent the above pictures of the hail in her yard after a day out on Lake Wissota. Today was very nice for the first day of summer.

Highs were near or just above Eau Claire's average June 1 high of 75 degrees, but there wasn't much wind or humidity.

It was a pleasant change from that cold stretch of weather that had Eau Claire drop down to a low of 32 three days ago this past Saturday morning.

The forecast continues to call for rapidly warming temperatures. In just three days from now, highs will be near or above 90. In addition, it will be very humid with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The radar was clear today and the sky just had some clouds moving in during the afternoon, but that will change as the warm front arrives tomorrow. It will take a couple of days to warm up, but expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky as it does both Wednesday and Thursday along with a slight chance each afternoon for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Temps will rise a few degrees each day along with slowly increasing humidity. Friday will be the first of the hot streak that looks to last all weekend.

Highs in the low to mid 90s are looking more likely each day along with very humid dew points in the mid to upper 60s that could push into the low 70s at times.

Humidity will remain into next week, though clouds and some rain/storm chances look to keep temps just a notch cooler in the low to mid 80s.