Wisconsin has lowest single-day COVID-19 case count in 14 months

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Memorial Day was a momentous day on the COVID-19 front in Wisconsin.

On May 31, there were 56 COVID-19 cases added to the state's total. The last time the case count was that low in one day was on March 23, 2020, when 46 cases were added.

From that point, cases started going into the hundreds and topped out at 7,889 in a single day on Nov. 17, 2020.

That news comes the same day as Wisconsin hits 42% of people fully-vaccinated against the virus. That equals 2,444,549 people.

Statewide, 47.9% of people (2,786,897) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Locally, Eau Claire County is nearing 50% of people with at least one dose. In the county, 49.3% of people (51,604) have received at least one shot and 45% (47,141) are fully vaccinated.

In Chippewa County, 43.9% (28,401) of people have received at least one dose and 40.5% (26,169) are fully vaccinated.

Dunn County has 37.9% (17,216) of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine and 34.2% (15,508) fully vaccinated.

