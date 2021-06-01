Top journal editor to resign in fallout over racism podcast

The embattled chief editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association is resigning amid a probe of his handling of a podcast on racism. The AMA announced the move on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Bauchner’s departure takes effect on June 30. Bauchner joined the journal as editor-in-chief in 2011. He has been on leave since March, when Black doctors and other critics denounced a journal tweet and podcast that questioned racism in medicine. Bauchner later apologized and asked a deputy editor who hosted the podcast to resign. JAMA’s executive editor, Dr. Phil Fontanarosa, will serve as interim top editor.