Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station. A Fire Department supervisor says paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at a station about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities had no information about injuries or arrests. Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside. A home near the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.