Rochester Honkers edge out Eau Claire Express on opening night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A late rally helped the Rochester Honkers top the Eau Claire Express 6-5 in the first Northwoods League baseball game at Carson Park since 2019.

Conner Mackay shined in his starting debut on the mound for Eau Claire, recording nine strikeouts through five innings. The Iowa Western righty gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him over the course of the summer.

The Express built an early 3-1 lead over the Honkers in the bottom of the third inning when Greg Lewandoski sent a base hit up the middle. But as the Express inched toward victory with a 5-4 advantage in the ninth, the Honkers rallied.

An infield single by Jordan Stevens with the bases loaded tied the game 5-5. A fielder's choice by Eric Rataczak gave Rochester a 6-5 lead.

Eau Claire visits Rochester Tuesday night. First pitch at Mayo Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.