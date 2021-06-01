Philly police officer fired over Facebook posts reinstated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia police department has reinstated an officer fired in 2019 over Facebook posts saying among other things that refugees should “starve to death.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that officer Christian Fenico was reinstated with full back pay after an arbitrator in a grievance filed with the police union ruled Fenico’s social media posts did not prevent him from being a valuable officer. The reinstatement and scheduled arbitration for at least five other officers, comes as the city grapples with the public perception of its officers after several violent altercations with marchers protesting police brutality and racist police practices.