Nicaragua files money laundering charges against opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Prosecutors in Nicaragua have formally lodged money laundering charges against journalist Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of a former president and a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega. In the latest attempt to eliminate potential challengers to Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections, prosecutors asked the country’s electoral tribunal on Tuesday to bar Chamorro from running or holding public office. Candidates have to register for the elections by Aug. 2. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council and congress have been narrowing the space for maneuver for the country’s opposition. In May, the council cancelled the legal status of the opposition Democratic Restoration Party.