New era for Altoona as Rails return to track

ALTOONA (WQOW) - For more than 20 years, Altoona High School's track and field teams have needed to drive to compete.

That changed Tuesday night as the program hosted its first varsity meet at the new OakLeaf Stadium.

"I think it does kind of flip a switch a little bit for us," Rails head coach Todd Lenz said. "After going through what we have with COVID, everything has been different. Now it kind of opens up another chapter."

Altoona's stadium renovation project was completed in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 track and field season to be canceled.

Lenz said Altoona was planning to honor former athletes with a ribbon cutting ceremony last year before plans fell through. The school still hopes to honor its former athletes, coaches and program contributors.

Altoona hopes to host more meets, including conference and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason competitions.

Tuesday was a trial run for Lenz and the Rails staff.

"I think we've really put ourselves in a good position now," Lenz said. "I think that's going to be a realistic thing that's going to happen for us."