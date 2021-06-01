Minnesota settles with businesses in sexual harassment cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has reached settlements in sexual harassment cases with three businesses, including the group that runs the state’s Renaissance Fair. The state agency reached the settlements after finding that Mid-America Festivals Corporation, the Minnesota Sword Club in Minneapolis and Red Custard Cabin in Ely failed to provide a work environment free of sexual harassment and assault. The settlements require the businesses to implement sexual assault and harassment policies, and institute multiple ways to report assault and harassment.