Malaysia says 16 Chinese jets threatened its sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s air force says 16 Chinese military jets flew in a tactical formation over the South China Sea and nearly infringed on the country’s airspace. It says the flights posed a serious threat to Malaysia’s sovereignty. The air force says its radar picked up the jets flying in an “in-trail” formation near Malaysian airspace in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo. It says the jets then headed near Malaysian-administered Luconia Shoals, a rich fishing ground in the disputed South China Sea, before moving close to Sarawak’s coast. After attempts to engage the jets failed, the air force sent planes and identified them as Chinese Ilyushin il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters.