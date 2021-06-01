Killings of protesters continue in Colombian city of Cali

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two protesters have been killed in the Colombian city of Cali as they guarded one of several roadblocks set up by demonstrators to show their discontent with growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic. The deaths come as Colombia’s central government sends hundreds of troops to restore order in the southwestern city, where clashes between protesters and civilians who oppose antigovernment demonstrations and roadblocks resulted in at least five deaths last week. Municipal officials in Cali said the two men murdered early Tuesday morning were shot at by a gunman who fled on a motorcycle and still haven’t been captured.