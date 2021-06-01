Japanese Olympic athletes get shots as general public lags

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has started vaccinating Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes. The vaccination of athletes comes as only 2-3% of the general population in Japan has been fully vaccinated. Japanese Olympic Committee officials say about 200 athletes were vaccinated on the first day of the rollout. They did not name any of the athletes. They also restricted coverage of the event. Japanese Olympic Committee official Mitsugi Ogata says the vaccination of young athletes would not affect distribution to the general population.