Happy Meteorological Summer! Mother nature wastes no time bringing summer heat

Happy Meteorological Summer! June 1st marks the beginning of our summer months and when it comes to that hot, sticky summer weather we all know and love, mother nature's doesn't waste any time sending it our way.

June is the last month in which our average temperatures will be on the rise. We'll see another 7 degree increase as we stroll through the month before we stall out in July.

We will get a pair of near average, comfortable days in the forecast through midweek before summer really gets going. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks almost identical but with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures go into the upper 70s again before we start slinging temps into the 80s Thursday.

By Friday, the heat and humidity are in full swing. 90s return by the weekend and dew points will climb into the upper 60s making heat indices rise into the mid 90s.

Storm chances stay very low through the rest of this week. Our next shot at storms beyond Wednesday looks like it'll stay away until early next week.