Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce wants Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to stop, or at least delay, his plan to impose new air emissions standards for vehicles in his state. The North Dakota and Minnesota organization, along with about a dozen other border community groups, co-signed a May 25 letter to Walz outlining their concerns over his proposed “Clean Cars” policy. The groups say the price increase from the rule would fall hardest on Minnesota’s border communities. KVRR-TV reports that the organizations believe the Minnesota Legislature should be involved in revising the policy.