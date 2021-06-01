Germany, UN to host conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United Nations plan to host a conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23. The gathering aims to bring together powers with interests in the North African country and its transitional government to discuss preparations for elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces. The meeting was announced on Tuesday. It’s expected to take place at the level of foreign ministers and follows up on a first Berlin conference held in January 2020 at which leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and push Libya’s warring parties to reach a full cease-fire. Germany has been trying to act as an intermediary.