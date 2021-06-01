Georgia high court upholds man’s death sentence

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has upheld a man’s death sentence for killing his ex-fiancée’s adult son. In a ruling Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court said Rodney Young failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is intellectually disabled. Young was convicted of murder and sentenced to die in the 2008 slaying of Gary Jones in Covington. It is not legal to execute people who are intellectually disabled. But Georgia has the toughest standard in the nation for proving intellectual disability, requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote in his opinion that Young failed to meet that bar.