Fewer 2020 traffic stops in Missouri, but disparity remains

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Traffic stops — along with arrests resulting from those stops — declined sharply in Missouri last year due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Black motorists were still far more likely to be pulled over and arrested. That’s according to the Missouri Attorney General’s annual report on traffic stops, which was released Tuesday. The report looking at calendar year 2020 shows Black motorists were 71% more likely to be pulled over than white drivers, and 25% more likely to be arrested. Those percentages were actually an improvement. In 2019, Black drivers were 95% more likely to be pulled over, and 36% more likely to be arrested.