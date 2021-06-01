Skip to Content

Eau Claire woman accused of voting twice in 2018 election

New
5:08 pm Crime & CourtsTop Stories
court-gavel-11.jpg

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman faces charges of voting twice in an election.

Elizabeth Olson, 63, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with election fraud, which is a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson voted in Eau Claire County in the 2018 general election and also voted using a Nevada absentee ballot that she requested be sent to her Eau Claire home.

Who she voted for is not known.

The case is not tied to a story from a week ago where 30 cases of illegal voting were found in last November's presidential election out of more than three million votes cast.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content