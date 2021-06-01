Eau Claire woman accused of voting twice in 2018 election

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman faces charges of voting twice in an election.

Elizabeth Olson, 63, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with election fraud, which is a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson voted in Eau Claire County in the 2018 general election and also voted using a Nevada absentee ballot that she requested be sent to her Eau Claire home.

Who she voted for is not known.

The case is not tied to a story from a week ago where 30 cases of illegal voting were found in last November's presidential election out of more than three million votes cast.