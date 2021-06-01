Eau Claire police investigate shooting complaint

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have launched an investigation after taking a report of a shooting on Monday.

According to ECPD, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, someone called and said there were gunshots, possibly between two vehicles on the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police arrived and say evidence showed there were shots fired, but the suspect vehicles were gone.

There were no injuries reported and no buildings were hit.

Police say "it appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act."

Detectives are working the case and police say there is no suspect information to share.

They add there is no indication this is related to a drive-by shooting that happened on the city's south side in early April.