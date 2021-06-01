Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce announces ‘Bravo to Business’ event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We all have our local shops and restaurants that we like, and now you can help them be recognized.

The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is launching a new opportunity for local businesses to be recognized in our community.

Called the "Bravo to Business" event, it awards businesses that foster community development and play major roles in growing the city's economy.

"So, throughout the year, the chamber has two different types of awards we give away," said Chamber CEO and President, David Minor. "During our annual meeting, we celebrate and honor the individuals and we have several different categories. This one is about celebrating the businesses we have."

"Bravo to Business" has five categories: Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Community Development, and Young Professionals Best Place to Work. Finalists and winners will be announced during an award ceremony in September.

Nominations are open now and business owners can nominate themselves.

To nominate a business, click or tap here.