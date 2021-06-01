DA won’t seek death even if Scott Peterson gets new trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors say they won’t again seek the death penalty against Scott Peterson in the 2002 slaying of his pregnant wife even if he is granted a new trial based on juror misconduct. But Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo says even that declaration Tuesday isn’t enough to entirely take a death sentence off the table, because laws and prosecutors can change. She is considering if Peterson should get a new trial in the 2002 death of Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant. Peterson’s attorney says prosecutors may be able to change their decision not to seek the death penalty if there is a new trial.