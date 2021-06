EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Cavaliers came together Monday for their annual Billy Noss Memorial Day Game at Carson Park.

The Cavs won the baseball game, which benefits Special Olympics, by a score of 4-1.

Adam LaRock led the Cavs with 2 hits and an RBI. Cole Tyman had 2 hits and also scored a run.

Cavs pitching held the Bears to only 4 hits.

For the Bears, Hall of Fame manager Scott Biederman coached third base.