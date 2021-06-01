Bonus hoops: WNBA exceeds last year’s number of OT games

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA season is only a few weeks old and there already have been five games that have decided in overtime. There have been four OT contests in the past seven days. The total has already surpassed the entire 2020 season and equals the 2019 mark according to the Elias Sports Bureau. With 37 games played, that’s 13.5% that have gone to an extra period. That would break the previous percentage record set in 2009 of 11.3% according to the league. That season 25 games went to OT. Seattle, which moved back atop the power poll, has had two of the OT games this season.