Blair-Taylor softball wins 20th game, other Tuesday scores

Blair-Taylor softball wins 20th game, other Tuesday scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school softball
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Altoona 7, Osseo-Fairchild 3 - game 1
Altoona 7, Osseo-Fairchild 5 - game 2
McDonell Central 8, Fall Creek 3 - game 1
McDonell Central 9, Fall Creek 6 - game 2
Thorp 10, Stanley-Boyd 8 - game 1
Thorp 12, Stanley-Boyd 5 - game 2
Blair-Taylor 13, Independence/Gilmanton 3 (5 innings); Wildcats now 20-0
Pepin/Alma 17, Melrose-Mindoro 7
High school baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 12, River Falls 4
Holmen 11, Eau Claire North 1 (6 innings)
Eau Claire Regis 6, Cadott 5
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 2
Fall Creek 5, McDonell Central 1
Thorp/Gilman 18, Stanley-Boyd 8 (6 innings)
Altoona 11, Osseo-Fairchild 4
Mondovi 15, Colfax 0 (5 innings)
Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)
Bloomer 7, Cameron 1
Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0
Cumberland 4, Northwestern 3
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Blair-Taylor 1
Augusta 16, Lincoln 6 (5 innings)
Melrose-Mindoro 9, Alma/Pepin 5 - game 1
Pepin/Alma 14, Melrose-Mindoro 8 - game 2
RELATED: WIAA boys golf regionals recap
High school girls soccer
Eau Claire North 5, Superior 3 - Liddell (North): 2 goals; Steinmetz, Gannon, Berg (North): 1 goal each
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1 - Greta Steines (Memorial): 3 goals
Menomonie 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Regis/McDonell 7, Adams-Friendship 1
High school boys tennis
Eau Claire Regis 4, Altoona 3 - Ramblers secure Middle Border Conference regular season championship
High school track and field - Altoona Varsity Invtational
Girls team scores
1. Colby, 138
2. Fall Creek, 121
3. Altoona, 85
4. Mauston, 74
5. Cumberland, 71.5
Boys team scores
1. Cumberland, 152
2. Fall Creek, 130
3. Mauston, 93
4. Colby, 82.5
5. Durand, 74