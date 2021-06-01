Skip to Content

Blair-Taylor softball wins 20th game, other Tuesday scores

Updated
Last updated today at 11:32 pm
060121 Independence/Gilmanton Blair-Taylor softball

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school softball

Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Altoona 7, Osseo-Fairchild 3 - game 1

Altoona 7, Osseo-Fairchild 5 - game 2

McDonell Central 8, Fall Creek 3 - game 1

McDonell Central 9, Fall Creek 6 - game 2

Thorp 10, Stanley-Boyd 8 - game 1

Thorp 12, Stanley-Boyd 5 - game 2

Blair-Taylor 13, Independence/Gilmanton 3 (5 innings); Wildcats now 20-0

Pepin/Alma 17, Melrose-Mindoro 7

High school baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 12, River Falls 4

Holmen 11, Eau Claire North 1 (6 innings)

Eau Claire Regis 6, Cadott 5

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 2

Fall Creek 5, McDonell Central 1

Thorp/Gilman 18, Stanley-Boyd 8 (6 innings)

Altoona 11, Osseo-Fairchild 4

Mondovi 15, Colfax 0 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 innings)

Bloomer 7, Cameron 1

Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0

Cumberland 4, Northwestern 3

Independence/Gilmanton 4, Blair-Taylor 1

Augusta 16, Lincoln 6 (5 innings)

Melrose-Mindoro 9, Alma/Pepin 5 - game 1

Pepin/Alma 14, Melrose-Mindoro 8 - game 2

High school girls soccer

Eau Claire North 5, Superior 3 - Liddell (North): 2 goals; Steinmetz, Gannon, Berg (North): 1 goal each

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1 - Greta Steines (Memorial): 3 goals

Menomonie 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Regis/McDonell 7, Adams-Friendship 1

High school boys tennis

Eau Claire Regis 4, Altoona 3 - Ramblers secure Middle Border Conference regular season championship

High school track and field - Altoona Varsity Invtational

Girls team scores

1. Colby, 138

2. Fall Creek, 121

3. Altoona, 85

4. Mauston, 74

5. Cumberland, 71.5

Boys team scores

1. Cumberland, 152

2. Fall Creek, 130

3. Mauston, 93

4. Colby, 82.5

5. Durand, 74

Full results can be found here

Nick Tabbert

