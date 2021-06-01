Biden invites GOP senator as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure. Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal. Biden and the West Virginia senator will meet Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said. The administration says the deadline for a deal is June. 7. Biden and the GOP senators appear to be pulling farther apart as they try to narrow their ideas. The president is proposing $1.7 trillion on roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion. But Biden finds the GOP senators’ proposal unworkable because they want to tap unspent COVID-19 funds to pay for it. Biden proposes raising the corporate tax rate.