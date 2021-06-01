Biden calls out 2 Democratic lawmakers for blocking agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling out two fellow Democrats in explaining why he hasn’t enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda. Biden noted that slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate have hamstrung legislative negotiations around key issues like voting rights. He made the comments Tuesday during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. The remarks appeared to be veiled references to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. They both oppose eliminating the filibuster, the rule requiring most legislation to win 60 votes to pass instead of a simple majority.