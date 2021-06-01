Ashley Furniture opening new facility in Chippewa Falls, creating 200 jobs

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Two hundred new jobs are coming to Chippewa Falls thanks to a new furniture factory.

Ashley Furniture, based in Arcadia, is opening a 127,000 square foot upholstery furniture manufacturing facility at 925 First Avenue. That is over by the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“The high demand for furniture has led us to increase our manufacturing operations which supports brick-and-mortar retail, as well as our e-commerce growth. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Chippewa Falls community; with a rich history and many other Wisconsin-based businesses in the surrounding area, we feel right at home,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. “The investments we’re making in our company and the expansions into new communities

demonstrate our willingness to reinvest in our people, our facilities and our operations to ensure we are well-positioned to meet our customers’ expectations.”

Hiring started in May and production is expected to start this month.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says the facility is ideal for Chippewa Falls.

“We are very fortunate to have Ashley Furniture choose to expand their operations in Chippewa Falls,” Hoffman said. “Our community is a great fit for Ashley and Ashley is a great fit for our community. We welcome this organization into the tapestry of Chippewa Falls’ proud past and vibrant future.”

You can apply for a job at the new facility here.