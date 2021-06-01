2 killed, 6 injured in Rock County crash

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and six were injured when two vehicles collided at a Rock County intersection. According to investigators, an SUV ran a stop sign at a Highway 14 intersection in the town of Porter Monday afternoon and collided with a pickup truck. A male passenger was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead a the scene. A male and female were thrown from the SUV. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman, a male passenger in the SUV and four people in the pickup were taken to area hospitals with various injuries. Their conditions were not released.