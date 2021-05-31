UN says bodies of 3 migrant children wash ashore in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children agency says the bodies of three children who apparently were among Europe-bound migrants have washed ashore in western Libya. It said Monday that among the bodies were a 6-month-old child and a 3-year-old child. They were found in the coast city of Zuwara. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war in poverty in Africa and the Middle East. There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya to Europe in recent weeks, with smugglers taking advantage of the calm sea and warm weather. UNICEF estimates more than 632 people have died attempting to cross the sea from Libya this year.