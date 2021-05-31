Top US, EU envoys visit Kosovo to promote talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Top officials from the United States and the European Union are visiting Kosovo to urge the tiny Western Balkan country to resume talks on the normalization of ties with its former war foe Serbia. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer and EU envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak are in Kosovo to meet with the country’s top leaders and politicians. Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who took office in March, has said talks with Serbia are not high on its list of immediate goals. EU-facilitated negotiations started a decade ago and stalled last year. Both Washington and Brussels say the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia are essential for their further integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions.