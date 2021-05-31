Skip to Content

Thailand reports record virus cases; Bangkok eases lockdown

3:42 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases as the governor of Bangkok announced an easing of some restrictions in effect for more than a month _ including people visiting parks for exercise. Thailand has been fighting to deal with a virus surge that began in early April in a group of nightclubs in Bangkok and has since spread around the country. The government reported a record 5,485 new cases, of which nearly 2,000 were in prisons. Confirmed deaths increased by 19 to bring the total to 1,031 since the pandemic began.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content