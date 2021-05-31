Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:58PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 457 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fall Creek, or

6 miles east of Eau Claire, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Fall Creek, Ludington, Lake Eau

Claire County Park and Seymour.

If you are on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.