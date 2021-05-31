Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 444 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms

located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Arcadia to

St.Charles. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Penny size hail is possible with these storms along with some

accumulation on roadways. This may produce some temporary slippery

conditions if traveling.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, St. Charles, Eyota, Lewiston,

Buffalo City, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura,

Dodge, Saratoga, Waumandee, Cochrane, West Newton, Fremont and Utica.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 225 and

248.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.