Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 444 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms
located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Arcadia to
St.Charles. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.
Penny size hail is possible with these storms along with some
accumulation on roadways. This may produce some temporary slippery
conditions if traveling.
Locations impacted include…
Winona, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, St. Charles, Eyota, Lewiston,
Buffalo City, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura,
Dodge, Saratoga, Waumandee, Cochrane, West Newton, Fremont and Utica.
This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 225 and
248.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.