Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:35PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:35PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 434 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Elk
Mound, or 12 miles southeast of Menomonie, moving east at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Elk Mound, Rock Falls, Caryville
and Seymour.
If you are on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.