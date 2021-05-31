Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 355 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Modena to Elgin to near Kasson.

Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rochester, Dodge Center, Alma, Buffalo, Kasson, Byron, Plainview,

Eyota, Elgin, Buffalo City, Dover, Altura, Kellogg, Modena, Marion,

Rock Dell, Viola, Waumandee, Cochrane and Gilmanton.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 208 and

225.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If you are on or near the Mississippi River, get out of the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.