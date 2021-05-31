Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:22PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 318 PM CDT, radar indicated thunderstorms located along a line

extending from near Modena to near Hayward.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with the

stronger storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rochester, Austin, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Stewartville, Byron, St.

Charles, Plainview, Eyota, Hayfield, Grand Meadow, Elgin, Buffalo

City, Adams, Dover, Brownsdale, Lyle, Altura and Kellogg.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and

232.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.