Netanyahu’s opponents hashing out deal as deadline looms

JERUSALEM (AP) — A constellation of Israeli political parties seeking to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are negotiating coalition agreements two days before a deadline. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said at a meeting of his Yesh Atid party Monday that “a great many obstacles” to the formation of an alternative government remain. If Lapid and his allies — which range from hard-line nationalists to liberal Zionists and a small Islamist party — can overcome their differences and seal a deal, it would spell the end of Netanyahu’s rule, for the time being.