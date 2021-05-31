Minnesota’s oldest Black-owned newspaper puts archive online

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, which has documented life in the Twin Cities’ Black community for more than 85 years, is in the process of putting its archives dating back to 1934 online at the Minnesota Historical Society’s digital newspaper hub. The change means stories published by the state’s oldest Black-owned newspaper can be found with the click of a button, instead of digging through stacks of old newspapers. Owner and publisher Tracey Williams-Dillard says her readers how have easier access to history. Almost 11,000 pages of the Minneapolis Spokesman are now on the hub. Issues of the St. Paul Recorder, Twin-City Herald and Timely Digest have also been added.