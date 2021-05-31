Memorial Day weekend gas prices highest since 2014

(WAOW) — As previously predicted by gas experts, drivers hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend were dealing with high prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is just under $3.05. That’s up about 15 cents from last month and $1.07 from this time last year.

According to Gasbuddy’s charts, the average marks the highest price on record for Memorial Day weekend since 2014. But, it’s still nearly a dollar short of the record high recorded on this day in 2008, $3.96.

Wisconsin is on the lower side of the average, with a gallon of gas costing around $2.86.

Only a state south though, Illinois has an average of about $3.28 per gallon, and Chicago itself having an average of $3.59 per gallon. Driver’s in California are currently paying the most for gas, with an average of $4.20 per gallon.