Lebanon receives French report regarding Beirut port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say Lebanon has received a “preliminary report” from France regarding last year’s massive port blast in Beirut that killed and wounded many. The officials said the French report received Monday is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut over the August blast. The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations refused to give details about the report. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The catastrophic blast on Aug. 4 killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000, devastating nearby neighborhoods.