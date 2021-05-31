Isolated storms Memorial Day, hot and muggy changes ahead

The unofficial start to summer doesn't disappoint with a few thunderstorms possible before a steady warm up by week's end.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. There is a chance for a few isolated storms in the later afternoon.

There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms in central and northern Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail are the main threats.

Once this weak little cold front passes by Monday evening, we'll see high pressure move in for Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Another passing wave will give us a chance for storms Wednesday before the real heat and humidity kick in. Temps start heading towards the upper 80s by week's end.

The muggy meter starts to soar too with dew points in the 60s by the weekend making it feel hot and sticky. The Climate Prediction Center has us in a very good chance for much warmer than average temperatures through the first 10 days of June.