Heat and humidity arrives later this week

Storms formed and strengthened this afternoon and moved to the southeast along a weak cold front. There have been reports of pea to nickel sized hail this afternoon with the larger hail reports near Urne and Nelson in Buffalo County.

Storms may briefly become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, though the storms will exit to our southeast by 8 pm.

After today's storms, temps continue to warm up, but humidity will remain comfortable through midweek.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a weak warm front moves through, bringing just a slight chance for rain and storms one or both of those days. Right now, the slightly better chance centers on Wednesday, so that's where we placed the slight chance on the 7-day.

After that, summer-like heat and humidity arrive for the first weekend in June. Highs will approach 90 degrees with dew points in the mid 60s, possibly even times with extremely muggy dew points near 70. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry until early next week.