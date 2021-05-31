Skip to Content

Heat and humidity arrives later this week

4:27 pm Weather Now
LSR-4pm

Storms formed and strengthened this afternoon and moved to the southeast along a weak cold front. There have been reports of pea to nickel sized hail this afternoon with the larger hail reports near Urne and Nelson in Buffalo County.

Storms may briefly become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, though the storms will exit to our southeast by 8 pm.

After today's storms, temps continue to warm up, but humidity will remain comfortable through midweek.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a weak warm front moves through, bringing just a slight chance for rain and storms one or both of those days. Right now, the slightly better chance centers on Wednesday, so that's where we placed the slight chance on the 7-day.

After that, summer-like heat and humidity arrive for the first weekend in June. Highs will approach 90 degrees with dew points in the mid 60s, possibly even times with extremely muggy dew points near 70. Otherwise, the forecast remains dry until early next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content