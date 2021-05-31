Fire near Sparta kills more than 3 dozen dogs, 2 cats

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — More than three dozen dogs and two cats died from smoke inhalation after a house fire north of Sparta. Fire officials say crews were sent to a house fire on Sunday afternoon and had to force their way into the building. Inside, they found several dogs kenneled on the first story. A total of 14 adult dogs and 12 puppies died. Two cats also died. Several dogs that were in outside kennels were unharmed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.