Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, after crews responded to reports of a man struggling to swim. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body from Loring Pond late Sunday. The Minneapolis Fire Department initially responded and fire crews believed they saw the man before he submerged. Since the pond has no boat launch, crews put on immersion suits and used floatable devices to try to reach the man before the sheriff’s dive team arrived. The body was recovered at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after about a three-hour search.