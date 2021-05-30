Wisconsin Dells attractions making due with fewer workers

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin’s major tourist attractions is making due during Memorial Day weekend with fewer workers, hoping that more will arrive during the summer. Tom Diehl is the president of the Attractions Association and Tommy Bartlett Inc. in Wisconsin Dells. He says they’re ready to welcome visitors but labor is a problem. Diehl tells WMTV-TV that due to the pandemic, there’s a shortage of so-called J1 workers from other countries who come to the United States on work visas. He said they typically get 3,200 employees from around the world but said they’re “going to be lucky” to get 1,000 workers this year.