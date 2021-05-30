White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says time is running short for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and that President Joe Biden will look to act without Republican support if there’s no “clear direction” when Congress returns from its Memorial Day break. Buttigieg says in a series of Sunday TV interviews that Biden believes “inaction is not an option” and that there needs to be clarity by June 7. Biden plans to meet with the lead Republican negotiator, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, this coming week and remains open to hearing from other Republican senators. Buttigieg acknowledges there remains “a lot of daylight” between the two sides, including how to pay for the investments.