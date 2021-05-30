Tips to stay safe if you fire up the grill

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Memorial Day weekend: the unofficial start of summer, and for a lot of people, it marks the beginning of grilling season.

Health experts share a few tips for safe grilling.

If you're cleaning the grill with a wire-bristle brush, be mindful some bristles may fall off and stick to the cooking surface. Those stray bristles can be very dangerous if ingested. The CDC reports wire-bristle injuries range from puncture wounds of the soft tissues in the neck to serious perforations of the gastrointestinal tract. So if you're cleaning with a brush, check the grill before you start cooking.

Another tip, be sure to store your meats at the proper temperature until you're ready to throw it on the grill.

"Anything that needs to be refrigerated, you need to make sure it's well-covered in ice, like mayonnaise and things like that, you need to keep those chilled too so there won't be any chance of getting salmonella," Brenda Donithan, Threat Prep. Coord. at the Mercer Co. Health Department, said.

The CDC also recommends using a meat thermometer to ensure your meats are cooked all the way through, killing any harmful germs.

The CDC has an extensive grilling safety list on its website.