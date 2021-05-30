Sendoff ceremony for National Guard members headed overseas

SPARTA (WKOW) -- Families said goodbye to a Wisconsin National Guard unit Saturday as the soldiers prepare to head overseas.

The 107th Maintenance Company, based in Sparta, Viroqua and at Camp Ripley in Minnesota, is headed to U.S. European Command in Eastern Europe for maintenance and recovery operations in the region.

The team of mechanics, production controllers, signal support specialists, supply specialists, vehicle recovery experts, armament specialists, and a field feeding section will provide work with US service members and allied forces.

Gov. Tony Evers gave a speech at a sendoff ceremony Saturday, along with senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders. Each speaker thanked the Guard members for their service and their families for their support.