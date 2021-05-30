Memorial Day has a small chance for strong afternoon storms

Highs today were cooler locally than anywhere surrounding us, and amazingly we're still pretty close to the daily high. Clouds and rain pretty much stuck right on the Chippewa River, spreading 20 to 40 miles on either side of it. That kept our temperatures down.

Rain today added up to between 1/10" and 1/4" in this area with virtually nothing elsewhere. The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up nearly 3/10" and I measured 2/10" at our studio on Eau Claire's south side.

While we've dried out and even partially cleared, there's still a chance for overnight showers and a couple storms along a line that's just to our northwest. This system is producing a lot of lightning near and southwest of Duluth, though doesn't pose a severe risk as storms will scatter out overnight as they move into the Chippewa Valley.

Tomorrow, however, does have a small severe risk, though the threat is mostly east of Eau Claire and for the afternoon. Even though most of the area will stay dry and an even smaller part of Western Wisconsin is under the severe risk, any shower will mess with Memorial Day plans.

Thankfully, the morning will be completely dry with just those small chances starting around 1pm and lasting through 5pm. The trend is for most, if not all, storms to miss Eau Claire to the southeast, but it's close enough to keep the Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls/Altoona metro area in the "chance" category for showers and storms.

Temps will be otherwise comfortable in the 70s Memorial Day afternoon with little to no humidity. Summerlike weather returns for the start of June with highs near 80 returning.

A warm front arrives Wednesday, and brings a small chance for showers and storms. That front will certainly bring heat and humidity back to Western Wisconsin with highs in the mid to upper 80s to end next week with muggy dew points in the 60s to possibly even near 70.