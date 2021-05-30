Express set for return to Carson Park after long layoff

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been quite some time since the Eau Claire Express have taken the field, but on Monday they'll make their long-awaited return.

The Express open their season at home at Carson Park on Monday night in their first game since the pandemic started. The organization decided to cancel last year's season.

The team picked up uniforms and met with coaches and players for the first time Sunday night in-person. Fans will also be able to see the team in action at 50% capacity at Carson Park this season, raising the excitement level even higher.

"The atmosphere, and developing relationships with all of these guys, it's another opportunity to play in a great town and just grow as a person and as a player," said Conner Mackay, Express starting pitcher.

"We haven't ever really opened up on Memorial Day before, so this will be exciting and fun for everybody around," said Dale Varsho, Express manager. "I think the beauty of it is just to play. It's about playing baseball, it's not about winning and losing right now, it's just about playing and getting back to normal."

The Express will take on the Rochester Honkers to open the summer Monday at 7:05 at Carson Park. News 18 will have highlights and results all season long.